OPS unveils new website

Owensboro Public Schools has a new digital look.

The school system has been working on its new website for about a year and launched it in honor of its 150th anniversary. The website includes a new layout and features an area where OPS alumni can share stories and videos about their experience in the district.

Total cost for the site was about $21,257, with $4,750 considered a set-up fee. The district entered into a three-year contract with Finalsite to complete the project.

Finalsite is a digital marketing company that helps school systems build websites and more.

This is the first time in at least five years the district has updated its website.

The new OPS website also allows the school system to communicate better with families and eventually will include an app. The app will allow students and families to receive news updates and other alerts and messaging from the district and individual schools.

There also is a new texting service that is integrated with Infinite Campus.

So if people are registered as students in the district, the website automatically syncs up with the information in IC, said Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.

That is helpful for when students change schools or if they leave the school system.

“For example, if a student graduates, they will automatically be removed from the list in IC, so parents don’t have to physically change it themselves,” he said.

If parents are signed up to received text alerts and their student graduates, they will stop receiving messaging.

The new website also includes an option for individual schools to include calendar events specific to their campus.

Another important aspect, which is required by law, is the website makes it easier for ADA compliance. So if a teacher at a school wants to post a video, the site won’t allow them to post unless the video also includes closed captioning text.

Individuals who are interested in coming to work for the district will also find an employment page, which will include videos of current employees talking about the district, as well as other district facilities. The district made sure to include this feature because OPS, like many school systems across the state, is struggling with hiring, Revlett said.

“We will be building out that platform to make it more attractive for job seekers and families looking to move to our community,” he said.

