Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

WAMU
 8 days ago

NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang about his new book, Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

KRON4 News

Andrew Yang leaves Democratic Party

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Andrew Yang, who ran for president of the United States as a Democrat in 2020, said he’s left the blue party. Yang wrote a blog on Monday revealing his ‘break up’ with the Democratic Party. He’s now registered to vote as an Independent. He called it a ‘no-brainer’ to register as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mic

Andrew Yang needs to stop trying to make Andrew Yang happen

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Cast your memory back to the halcyon days before the soul-crushing slog that was the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. The world was fresh and exciting, the air a little sweeter, the will to live a little stronger, and — crucially — Andrew Yang was not a two-time political loser intent on awkwardly shoehorning himself into high elected office despite having zero history of public service or policy-making.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Andrew Yang
WTRF- 7News

Andrew Yang changes voter registration to ‘Independent’

(NEXSTAR) – Andrew Yang announced Monday that he has changed his voter registration to Independent after unsuccessful runs for president and mayor of New York City. The former technology entrepreneur, who has become synonymous with his pitch for universal basic income, said in an essay that the political system “is stuck,” and won’t allow him […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Yang Announces He’s ‘Breaking Up’ With Dems

Andrew Yang has announced that he needs space, and just really needs to focus on his career right now. Yang, who just so happens to have a book published on Tuesday, is a one-time tech entrepreneur, as well as a former Democratic candidate for the American presidency in 2020 and New York City mayor in 2021. On Monday, he announced in a blog post that he switched his voting registration from “Democrat” to “Independent.” “I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life,” Yang wrote. “And yet, I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Democracy#Npr
windermeresun.com

Andrew Yang Wants To Bring Down The Temperature Of The Country By Starting The “Forward Party”

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
Wired

Andrew Yang on Micromobility and the Future of Cities

Former presidential and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang really likes to ride his electric scooter. He's been a big proponent of micromobility in general, among other grand ambitions like establishing a nationwide universal basic income. He's also trying to launch a new American political party—a near-impossible task in such an ideologically divided country.
SCIENCE
thecollegianur.com

Claudia Rankine discusses "Citizen" book and modern day racism in Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum

Claudia Rankine spoke about instances of modern racism covered in her book at the University of Richmond's Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum on Sept. 29. Rankine wrote her collection of essays, “Citizen,” after she heard several stories of people of color’s experiences with prejudice in America. Her book covers “a society that structurally works for some, and not for others,” she said.
RICHMOND, VA
