Middle East

'I Am Not Weak': Qatari Women Unsuccessful in First Legislative Elections

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) - Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar's first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy's political process. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election #Doha #Human Rights Watch #Qatari Women Unsuccessful #Reuters #Qataris #Shura Council #Emir
