Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow dev on touch usage, Julius Mode, more

As part of a recent Reddit AMA, Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow developer Shutaro Iida talked about the game’s use of touch, the Julius mode, and more. The fan session was actually taking place as a way of promoting Bloodstaind: Ritual of the Night, of which Iida was its director. But he also has a long history with the Castlevania series having started out on Lament of Innocence, later Aria of Sorrow, and then the DS entries.