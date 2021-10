Free! The Final Stroke has debuted the trailer and poster for the second part in its two-part film event! Following the end of the third season of the original Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime series, it was announced that the franchise would be coming to an end with a new feature film project. Originally scheduled to release in 2020 before being delayed due to various unfortunate circumstances, the project returned earlier this year as Kyoto Animation surprisingly announced that the anime would be ending with not only one, but two feature films as part of Free! The Final Stroke.

