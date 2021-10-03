UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker didn't produce fireworks, but made progress nonetheless

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos responded to his critics following his dull main event against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38. By pitting two knockout artists against each other, the hope was that the Santos vs. Walker fight would deliver fireworks for the fans, but the fight was anything but. Surprisingly, the two Brazilian light heavyweights went the full 25-minute distance in what resembled a sparring match more than a fight. The two fighters were criticized heavily by fans, media, and fellow fighters on social media for not pulling the trigger during the fight to make it more exciting for the fans. But as far as Santos goes, while he understands that people want to see blood, he also wants people to know that he had a hard training camp. Just because the 25 minutes in the cage weren’t exciting doesn’t mean that he didn’t put in the work.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO