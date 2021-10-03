CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker didn't produce fireworks, but made progress nonetheless

By Marc Raimondi and Jeff Wagenheim
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiago Santos is an explosive light heavyweight. So is Johnny Walker. Neither showed that on Saturday night. Circumstances were stacked against them both. Santos, who won a unanimous decision in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas, came into the fight with 15 knockouts in 21 career wins. But he had not posted one of those wins since 2019, and three straight defeats had the 37-year-old Brazilian in desperate need of a victory, however it might come. So he fought cautiously.

bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker on point, but three fighters miss weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 38 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 23 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the main event of the evening, Thiago Santos fights Johnny Walker in a battle of top-10 ranked light heavyweight contenders. Santos has lost his last three fights in a row but everyone recognizes him as one of the best fighters in the world at 205lbs. As for Walker, he is coming off of a knockout win over Ryan Spann in his last fight. Both fighters successfully made weight for Saturday, with Santos at 206lbs and Walker at 204.5lbs.
UFC
Thiago Santos wants to test Jiri Prochazka's chin after UFC Fight Night 193: 'I'm here'

Thiago Santos sees a matchup with Jiri Prochazka as his gateway to a title shot after emerging victorious from the UFC Fight Night 193 main event. Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid on Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the light heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a critical performance for the Brazilian on the final fight of his current UFC contract.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Thiago Santos responds to critics after dull main event fight against Johnny Walker

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos responded to his critics following his dull main event against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38. By pitting two knockout artists against each other, the hope was that the Santos vs. Walker fight would deliver fireworks for the fans, but the fight was anything but. Surprisingly, the two Brazilian light heavyweights went the full 25-minute distance in what resembled a sparring match more than a fight. The two fighters were criticized heavily by fans, media, and fellow fighters on social media for not pulling the trigger during the fight to make it more exciting for the fans. But as far as Santos goes, while he understands that people want to see blood, he also wants people to know that he had a hard training camp. Just because the 25 minutes in the cage weren’t exciting doesn’t mean that he didn’t put in the work.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 medical suspensions could bench Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker until April

Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker may not have put forth one of the more action-packed fights of the year, but both Brazilians still sustained enough damage to leave them staring down the barrel of a six-month medical suspension, pending clearing from their respective physicians. Joining them in the six-month club...
UFC

