Amongst the many challenges that college athletes faced during the bulk of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unique struggles of club teams were included. DePaul’s Hockey Club players faced an abrupt stop to their season in February 2020 after a loss in the playoffs, and were unable to play another game until earlier this month, over a year after the fact. During that time, captains took it upon themselves to secure funding and prop up the program so seniors could have their deserved last season.

