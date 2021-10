FAUCETT - The battle of the Buchanans lived up to the hype on Friday. Both teams made big plays and the momentum swung back and forth. In the end, it was No. 2 Mid-Buchanan (7-0) that scored 15 unanswered in the fourth quarter to come back from an eight-point deficit and beat No. 5 East Buchanan, 28-21, on Friday night in a raucous atmosphere.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO