SEC roundup: Kentucky makes statement with win over No. 10 Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky. — On the verge of falling further behind No. 10 Florida, Kentucky rose with several gut-check plays for a memorable victory. Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13 on Saturday night.www.decaturdaily.com
