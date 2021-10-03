CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get free neighborhood info from your Alderman’s Office

Cover picture for the articleGet free neighborhood info from your Alderman’s Office. I always recommend signing up for your Alderman’s newsletter. You can find out about what is going on in your Ward from street fests, street closures, meetings etc. Following is contact info for all fifty alderman. I’m not sure they all have newsletters but it’s worth checking. Also I email my alderman’s office (Reilly 42nd) with questions from time-to-time and someone always gets back to me. YMMV.

