Gamble Ramble: Betting The Raiders In Week 4

By Dalton Blackman
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a divisional rival. It’s Monday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated heading into the game. What could make it better? How about waking up Tuesday morning a little bit richer? All odds are as of Saturday afternoon via Draft Kings. Smartest Bet: Darren Waller to Score (+125)

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

