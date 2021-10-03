Weekly Forex Forecast

The NASDAQ 100 has broken above the top of the previous trendline that I have marked on the chart. This is a market that continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, and the fact that we turned around and broke above the top of the hammers from the trading session suggests that we are going to continue to see a bit of a move to the upside, but we also have the jobs number on Friday to pay close attention to. In other words, we need to keep in mind that the momentum can shift rather rapidly, and it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA seems to have put a bit of a lid on the market.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO