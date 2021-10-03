Weekly Forex Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christopher Lewis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar has been on an absolute tear against the Japanese yen over the last couple of weeks, and as a result of exhaustion was likely to come back into the picture eventually. That is exactly what we have seen, but there is still plenty of buying interest underneath that will support this market. I think that the ¥111 level is a natural place for this market to close from the previous week, and I think that the “bottom” is closer to the ¥110 level. I like the idea of buying dips going forward.

dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: German Index Breaks Above 15,200 Level

The German index has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 15,250 level. The market breaking above that level then opens up the possibility of a recovery to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is sloping lower and is an indicator that a lot of people would pay close attention to that. All things been equal, this is a market that looks very likely to continue going higher but will also have to deal with a lot of momentum.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Very Quiet Heading Towards Jobs Figure

The Euro has been significantly wounded over the last several sessions, as we continue to drift lower. The ECB is very likely to stay very loose with its monetary policy going forward, while the Federal Reserve may very well find itself tightening sooner rather than later. The markets continue to be very noisy, but the Euro has been selling off as the European situation continues to deteriorate. After all, the European Union is having issues even fueling itself.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finally Prints a Red Candle

The Bitcoin market has gone straight up in the air for several days in a row, but the Thursday session was rather quiet. This is a market that has needed to see some type of slow down because it had gotten so parabolic. At this point, the $55,000 level looks to be offering resistance, but I think that is simply a speed bump along the road to higher pricing.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 has broken above the top of the previous trendline that I have marked on the chart. This is a market that continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, and the fact that we turned around and broke above the top of the hammers from the trading session suggests that we are going to continue to see a bit of a move to the upside, but we also have the jobs number on Friday to pay close attention to. In other words, we need to keep in mind that the momentum can shift rather rapidly, and it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA seems to have put a bit of a lid on the market.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Pierces 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the 50 day EMA. However, we have struggled just a bit near the 4400 level which is also right there at the 50 day EMA, so with that being the case it is likely that we continue to see a little bit of trouble. Pullbacks at this point in time will more than likely offer a significant amount of support, with the 4250 level underneath offering quite a bit of support.
Gold Forecast: Continues to Hover Just Above Support Level

The gold markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session as we await the jobs number on Friday. One of the biggest drivers of this market will be the Federal Reserve and what it is going to do next. After all, the market is likely to continue to see the inflation situation in the possible tapering situation in the United States as a major question. I believe that we could see the gold market move in reaction to the US dollar more than anything else.
GBP/USD Forecast: Testing Bottom of the Descending Triangle

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the bottom of the descending triangle that the market had previously been involved in. The 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards the 200 day EMA, forming the potential “death cross” that a lot of longer-term traders pay close attention to.
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Sends Powerful Signal

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the $75 level. The $75 level of course is an area that has been important more than once, and recently offered a bit of a “ceiling in the market.” That being said, the market bouncing from there should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that the market would have a certain amount of memory.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: A Drop to 1.3400 Can’t Be Ruled Out

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3400 (S1). Add a stop-loss at 1.3645. Set a buy-stop at 1.3610 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. The GBP/USD pair declined in the overnight session as the US dollar rally accelerated. The pair declined to 1.3550, which was about 0.65% below the highest point this week.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues its Descent

The euro broke down significantly on Wednesday to reach down towards the 1.1550 level. Furthermore, it has also tested that downtrend line that I have marked on the chart from the month of June. We ended up forming a massive “megaphone pattern”, which typically suggests a reversal, but we have no confirmation, so at this point it is just simply a trendline.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Shows Fight After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell significantly on Wednesday but found support just above the 4250 level yet again. By bouncing the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a bullish sign, but we also have a lot of resistance just above and you have to pay attention to fact that Friday is the jobs number. In other words, it is very unlikely that we are going to make a huge move between now and then, but I suppose it is possible.
Gold Forecast: Markets Continue to Find Buyers on Dips

Gold markets fell significantly to kick off Wednesday, but just as we have seen all week, the $1750 level continues to offer support, as buyers come back in and push gold higher. Because of this, we have formed the third hammer in a row, which is a very bullish sign. That being said, we have not been able to take off quite yet, and that makes sense considering that the non-farm payroll number comes out on Friday, which will throw the markets all over the place.
USD/NOK Forecast: Norwegian Krone Choppy Despite Strong Oil

The Norwegian krone is currently hovering around 8.75 against the greenback, after initially trying to rally on Wednesday. You can see that the candlestick on Tuesday also did the same thing, pulling back from the 50-day EMA. The 50-day EMA is starting to grind below the 200-day EMA, forming the so-called “death cross.” Having said that, given that we had been so flat on the moving averages heading into that indication, I would not put too much faith in that indication.
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Recovers After Vicious Selloff

The Australian dollar fell a bit on Wednesday to reach down towards the 0.70 level before turning around. At this point, the 0.73 level above has offered resistance yet again, as we have seen multiple times over the last several weeks. Beyond that, we also have the 50-day EMA sloping lower and sitting just above there, so it makes sense that we would see resistance there as well.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin May Soar to $60,000

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 50,000. Set a sell-stop at 53,000 and a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 56,000. The BTC/USD price rocketed higher as investors remained optimistic about digital currencies. Bitcoin surged to more than $55,000 for the first time since May this year. This rally pushed its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether, Binance, and Ripple also jumped, pushing the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies to more than $2.3 trillion.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: New 1-Year Low

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signal produced a nicely profitable short trade from the bearish reversal at the resistance level identified at 1.1610. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the...
USD/INR: Quick Bullish Momentum Increases Rapid Volatility

The USD/INR is trading near the 74.9000 juncture in early trading today, after actually trading above the 75.0000 juncture briefly yesterday. Volatility in the USD/INR has increased as resistance levels have proven vulnerable and reversal off highs occur in swift choppy motions. After breaking through the 74.7000 level yesterday, the USD/INR saw an impetus of buying. While the pair has come off yesterday’s highs, the USD/INR continues to traverse within its upper price band.
MARKETS

