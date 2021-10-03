Weekly Forex Forecast
The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar has been on an absolute tear against the Japanese yen over the last couple of weeks, and as a result of exhaustion was likely to come back into the picture eventually. That is exactly what we have seen, but there is still plenty of buying interest underneath that will support this market. I think that the ¥111 level is a natural place for this market to close from the previous week, and I think that the “bottom” is closer to the ¥110 level. I like the idea of buying dips going forward.www.dailyforex.com
