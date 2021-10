With help from the community, Puzzle Pieces has won $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program, with the funds going toward the Owen Autism Center. Out of 2,000 submissions, Puzzle Pieces was selected by the State Farm review committee as one of the Top 200 finalists of the Neighborhood Assist program and then voted on by the public into the top 40.

