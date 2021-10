The Miami Dolphins traveled to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a week three contest looking to rebound after a tough loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins defense started strong in the first quarter, as the unit prevented the Raiders offense from finding a rhythm and created another takeaway with an interception by Elandon Roberts that was returned for an 85-yard touchdown. That interception extended the Dolphins defensive takeaway streak to 25 games and was the first pick-six touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 17 of the 2019 season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO