Parts of downtown Cincinnati will see activists Saturday in support of health care rights and abortion access. The Cincinnati STAND for Reproductive Freedom event is in solidarity with similar ones across the country, leading up to the U.S. Supreme Court reconvening Monday. Later this year, the court is set to take on a challenge to Roe v. Wade over a 2018 Mississippi law that prohibits all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, “except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO