Connie M. Clyde
Connie M. Clyde (nee Fountain), 89 of Elyria, formerly of Lansing, Michigan and Remus, Michigan, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Max N. Clyde; loving mother of Kathryn Pate (James Atwood), John (Annette) and Julia Welsh (Scott); devoted grandmother of Anna Kenney, Lesley Pate, Tianna Gunderman (Cleve), Ali Waters (Sam), Ian Clyde (Caitlyn), Alexander Welsh (Calleja) and Christopher Welsh; great-grandmother of Lily, Liam and Lila Grace Kenney, Arya Pate and Archie Gunderman and dear sister of Marian Leiter, Irene Mercer and Judy Kennedy (Bill).chroniclet.com
