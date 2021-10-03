Medicare Open Enrollment begins
Several years ago, I saw a need in this area for people trained to assist Medicare recipients who wanted to review their prescription drug plan during open enrollment. As trained SHICK (Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas) counselors, my husband John, and I can help Medicare recipients take a look at their Part D (Prescription Drug Plan) and hopefully find them a more affordable plan. We have several other SHICK counselors serving area residents through the RSVP office, so we hope to be able to keep up with the calls.www.gbtribune.com
