JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After falling behind by two sets, the FGCU volleyball team rallied to take the next three sets in a 3-2 victory (15-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13) over North Florida to remain unbeaten in league play and extend its win streak to six matches. The Eagles improved to 13-4 overall and 5-0 in the ASUN, while the Ospreys fell to 14-2 overall (4-1 ASUN).