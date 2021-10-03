Fueled by double-major penalties, Tri-City Americans surge in third period to top Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 Pandemic has wreaked havoc on the sports world over the last year and a half, canceling and postponing seasons throughout every sport. In the case of the Western Hockey League, the 2021 season was an abbreviated schedule for every team in the league. Clubs in the Eastern Division were able to play over 30 games, while those in the U.S. and B.C. Divisions were playing games in the low 20's or even in the teens in the case of Tri City and Kelowna. For the Spokane Chiefs, they were able to get in 21 games in the final season for Adam Beckman, Eli Zummack, Bobby Russell and Matt Leduc. The abbreviated schedule though, gave the opportunity for the club's younger players to develop their games ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season that started up just 4.5 months later. The new season started for the first time in October in over 20 years as a result of the quick turnaround, but no one was concerned about that, as for the first time since March 2020 there were fans in the stands to enjoy their favorite sport.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO