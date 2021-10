WOODLAKE – The Tiger volleyball team is only in its second full season under head coach Florencio Guerra yet they are already looking like one of the best squads in program history. They opened the season by winning their first seven games before suffering a few losses, but they’ve now won their last eight games (pending the results of last night’s match against Farmersville which occurred after press time).

WOODLAKE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO