Three medical helicopters called for two crashes overnight in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two different accidents kept troopers busy Saturday night in Ross County. The first happened just after 11 p.m. in Paxton Township. Troopers said Izayah Jones, 20, Chillicothe, was traveling on route 41 when he went around a curve and drove off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch, striking a utility pole, and overturning. Jones was not injured. One of his passengers, however, Alex Croley, 21, Chillicothe, was flown to Columbus. Another passenger, Zarah Hardesty, 20, also of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional by ambulance.