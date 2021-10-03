Review: Living life and walking dogs

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. CROWDFUNDING NEWS – No dog owner likes picking up their pooch’s poop when out for a walk. Not to mention remembering to bring bags and then carrying the smelly package until you find a trash bin. The Pupsule is your extra hand to pick up and store your dog’s doo while on the go. The all-in-one device has a unique design that allows for non-touch pickup. Cleaning your dog’s mess is as easy as 1-2-3. Just pull out a bag from the built-in dispenser, cover the claws, and pick up the poop. Once the poop is in the bag, Pupsule’s shock-proof cover seals it. So no smell or leaks to worry about as you continue your walk. And it is easy to carry. Use the lanyard to hang it from your neck, strap it around your wrist, or conveniently hook it to your dog’s leash. Pupsule is available in two sizes, small and large.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO