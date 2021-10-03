Review: Living life and walking dogs
"London's Number One Dog-Walking Agency" by Kate MacDougall, William Morrow, 304 pages, $27.99. If you're a "tall, gangly, butterfingered" klutz, a job amid priceless treasures at Sotheby's London auction house may not be the best fit. Kate MacDougall discovered that fact the expensive way when, as a 26-year-old back-office helper in 2006, she executed such maneuvers as knocking "porcelain, mid-nineteenth-century and exceptionally ugly" pigeons off her desk and spilling soup onto Persian rugs. Plus, she was bored.journalstar.com
