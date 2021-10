Clemson avoided back-to-back losses and kept its home field winning streak alive with a 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. After the Eagles had tied the game at 13 thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run from Pat Garwo to start the second half, the Tigers answered with two field goals from B.T. Potter and a defensive stand at the end of the game to preserve the win.

