Longwood sophomores experience authentic Oktoberfest
During the week of Sept. 26, 2021, sophomores first experienced Oktoberfest in its entirety while being students on Longwood University’s campus. Oktoberfest Spirit Week is a time for students to take a break from normal routines and have fun with friends and family. Festivities officially commenced with the Kickoff Bonfire on Sept. 26. Throughout the week, various festivities were held including the STEP@LU Service Walk, Color Wars, live music, and tabling by clubs and organizations.www.therotundaonline.com
Comments / 0