Longwood sophomores experience authentic Oktoberfest

A series of events this fall are helping sophomores with their transition into campus life after not having a traditional freshmen year. Knowing that now second-year students have navigated a lot of challenges, the college organized some community events for sophomores to take part in. One of the first events was the S’mores with Sophomores, on Sept. 16, where sophomores could join their peers and connect with members of the sponsoring Dean of Students Office and Campus Recreation at the fire pit west of Walker Health Center. Students that attended had s’mores by the fire, participated in lawn games and were entered in a drawing for two $50 Amazon gift cards.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO