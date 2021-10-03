Top Fortnite Free Agents (Updated September 2021)

Galatasaray and the Unicorns took to the Rift to try and improve their lot in Group B. In the final match of Day One of the Play-in Stage, Unicorns of Loved looked to bounce back after a rough loss and Galatasaray hoped to go 2-0 on the day. Things started off very well for GS, as though the game was quiet early, GS accumulated neutral objectives across the map. At eight minutes, in the midst of a messy fight, GS crept ahead in a top lane fight to go up three-for-two in kills. Three minutes later, UOL tried to punish the top lane, but GS collapsed on the play to rout them and trade three-for-one in their favor. Meanwhile, Alive solo killed Argonavt in the bottom lane.

