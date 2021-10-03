CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Fortnite Free Agents (Updated September 2021)

estnn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESTNN analyzes some of the best free agents in competitive Fortnite Battle Royale. Fortnite Battle Royale prides itself on talent and consistency from a player standpoint. Any competitor that can string together high placements over the bulk of several seasons adds value to both their career and any potential organization. We've seen certain players like Williams "NRG Zayt" Aubin and Martin "100T MrSavage" Foss Andersen re-sign contracts and spend multiple years with their respective teams.

estnn.com

