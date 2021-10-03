Reaction to on-street parking fees mixed

Bowling

Reactions last week to a proposal that would institute on-street parking fees in downtown Decatur to pay for a parking deck ranged from opposition to a willingness to pay as a means of supporting city growth.

Simp McGhee’s restaurant owner Christy Wheat said she supports a parking deck but opposes adding a fee to on-street parking that's now free.

“I don’t like metered parking, period,” said Wheat, who is chairwoman of the Downtown Decatur Merchant and Business Association. “I don’t think downtown Decatur is in a position to charge for on-street parking. I think it would hurt businesses.”

Other residents and business owners supported the proposed parking fee.

“Paid parking is just something that comes with growth,” longtime resident Dennis Little said.

He can recall when downtown Decatur had metered parking, he said, so it’s not a concept that's new to the city. He also said cities like Nashville, Huntsville and Birmingham charge for downtown parking, so he expects to pay whenever he goes to the downtown of any large city to eat or participate in an event.

It was announced last month that developers want to build an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott on the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue Southeast in Decatur, but the plan is contingent on the city building a parking deck.

Mayor Tab Bowling and other city officials have proposed a 240-lot, four-story deck on what is currently a city parking lot at East Moulton and First Avenue Southeast. The city would reserve 90 parking spaces in the deck for the hotel. The city has proposed paying the $7.7 million borrowing cost for the deck through taxes collected from the hotel's operation and parking fees from the deck and spaces along Second Avenue and East Moulton Street that are currently free.

Bowling initially floated a proposal in which the city would begin charging $2 an hour from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, or $56 a month, for parking not only in the deck but also along Second Avenue and East Moulton Street. Instead of meters, parkers would make payments through a mobile app, or a kiosk if they didn't have a smartphone.

However, Bowling said Friday that he shouldn't have been specific about parking fees that at this point are suggestions. He said development is still underway on a paid parking proposal, including whether fees would be limited to East Moulton and Second Avenue.

Council President Jacob Ladner and Bowling said the city will need to look at the amount of the fees, including what other cities are charging and how they enforce those fees.

Tina Hall, co-owner of The Brick, said she’s OK with charging for parking, especially since the hotel will be a “cool” addition to downtown.

Her restaurant would likely see the biggest impact. The city owns the two parking lots on the eastern corners of First Avenue and East Moulton. One of those lots would be used for the deck and the other is next to her business.

“Growth is painful,” Hall said. “Other places like Huntsville and Nashville charge for parking. The question becomes is it worth walking or are they willing to pay for the convenience of parking close.”

Tyler Jones, owner of The RailYard and Whisk’d restaurants, said charging for parking isn’t a new concept for the city, with discussions having been held in recent years about building a parking deck near the Morgan County Courthouse.

Jones said he never thought downtown parking was an issue, but he realizes that this area is about to see the construction of a new hotel and an Alabama Center for the Arts dorm.

“People can walk and not pay for it,” Jones said. “Or, they can pay for VIP parking right in front of a business. Parking on Second Avenue should be premium parking.”

Southwest Decatur resident Christy Honbeck said she doesn’t think Decatur is big enough for metered on-street parking yet. She suggested the city could charge local residents a monthly charge “but the few spots that are available should be reserved for those who come down for a quick stop.”

Recent University of North Alabama graduate Morgan Smith said she thinks Decatur starting to charge for downtown parking “feels like it is fairly reasonable.”

She said Florence charges for on-street parking in downtown “and it works well.”

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Florence charges 5 cents for 12 minutes and 25 cents for an hour with a 2-hour maximum. The parking deck charge is 20 cents an hour and $10 or $12 monthly, depending on the parking level.

“Florence is not very much,” Smith said.

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday, Huntsville charges 50 cents an hour on-street and in its main downtown deck. This deck has a $4 maximum and the monthly fee is $56.

Smith and David Picou said $2 an hour is too high.

“I vote against charging for on-street parking, but, depending on the charge, I don’t think it would keep me from coming downtown,” Picou said.

Wheat said she ran the issue of paid parking by some of her customers Thursday evening and most were cool to the idea of charging for on-street spaces.

“They don’t like adding $2 to a $15 lunch that they’re already paying,” Wheat said. “I had one customer who told me he ‘wouldn’t pay 25 cents to park downtown.'”

She said another customer who works downtown and eats regularly at downtown restaurants said he would either bring lunch to work or eat outside of downtown.

Wheat said the city should stay in the Second Avenue area if it does institute paid parking.

“Bank Street isn’t ready for paid parking,” Wheat said.

The parking deck’s construction cost would be financed as part of a planned $20 million bond issue that also would pay for the proposed $8 million Sixth Avenue streetscape and other projects, Bowling said.

Little and Hall said people won’t like initially having to pay for parking but they will adjust.

“It might hurt business for a second,” Hall said. “It’s just like the no-smoking ordinance. I didn’t like it at all, but then it became almost great. Everyone will adjust.”

