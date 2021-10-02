UTSA Leads UNLV 17-10 in a balanced first half
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) welcomed in the the UNLV Rebels (0-4) to the Alamodome and squeaked out a 17-10 lead at the half. Frank Harris and his offense took the field to start off the game but a quick 3 and but the Rebels stalled at midfield. The Runners took 14 plays to move the ball 92 yards and capped the drive with a 9 yard touchdown from Harris to Joshua Cephus to take a 7-0 lead. Cephus deserved the touchdown as he was responsible for 44 of the Runners 92 yards, however he would be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct as he shared a high five with UTSA fans.projectspursnetwork.com
