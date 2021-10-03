CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor changes student's life by caring for her baby during class

By Rita Giordano The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — When Imani LaMarr showed up at her health science professor’s office on that January day in 2020, the Lincoln University student was hoping for a reprieve. What she got was so much better. LaMarr, who is a single parent, explained to her professor, Aqeel R. Dix, that she...

