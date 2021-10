Hundreds of people in restive Indian-administered Kashmir have been detained by police investigating a spate of targeted killings by suspected rebels, officials told AFP Sunday. Tensions have been heightened in the Muslim-majority region -- which is contested by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan -- after New Delhi revoked Kashmir's semi-autonomy in August 2019 and brought it under direct rule. Seven civilians were shot dead in six days last week, sparking public outrage in Kashmir and across the country. Politicians from all sides condemned the killings. Nearly 500 residents suspected to have links with banned religious and militant groups were detained across the disputed territory following the shootings, a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

INDIA ・ 3 HOURS AGO