Morgan County, AL

Deshler takes West Morgan Invitational

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago

The Deshler Tigers were the last team standing Saturday in the West Morgan Invitational.

Deshler defeated Lawrence County in the finals 2-0 (25-20, 25-18).

West Morgan advances: The Rebels (35-10) took wins in pool play over Saint John Paul II 2-0 (25-16, 25-22), Columbia 2-0 (25-8, 25-7) and Haleyville 2-0 (25-16, 25-20). Lawrence County beat West Morgan in tournament play 2-0 (25-14, 25-21).

The Rebels were led by Kadence Logston with 22 kills and Ellie Jones with 16 kills. Abby Yerby had 68 assists. Karly Terry recorded 27 digs.

Hartselle goes 1-2: The Tigers (29-17) hosted a four-team match Saturday with three of the top Class 6A programs in the state. No. 8 Hazel Green beat No. 10 Hartselle 2-1 (25-10, 20-25, 18-16). No. 2 Mountain Brook beat Hartselle 2-0 (25-17, 25-20). Hartselle beat No. 6 Pelham 2-1 (25-16, 22-25, 15-13).

Jadyn Chesser led Hartselle with 18 kills. She also had 20 digs. Megan Lee led the Tigers with 31 digs. Grace Tapscott had 36 assists.

Decatur Heritage goes 0-3: Elizabeth Wilson led the Eagles with 32 kills in three matches Saturday.

Winston County beat Decatur Heritage 2-0 (25-19, 26-24). Spring Garden beat the Eagles 2-0 (25-16, 25-16). Fairview beat Decatur Heritage 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-8).

Alex Jackson led Decatur Heritage with 41 assists. Kyleigh Wright had 21 digs and Kennedy Kyle had 18.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

