Photography

Behind the lens

By Jeronimo Nisa
The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the main attractions in the Moroccan city of Marrakech is the Majorelle Garden. The fantastic landscaping was created by the French painter Jacques Majorelle, who started the project in 1923. It took almost 40 years to complete the gardens. In the middle of the gardens, he also built his house, a cubist villa that, like many other places around the garden, features the famous “Majorelle Blue,” a special shade of bold cobalt blue named after the painter because he not only used it extensively in his work, but also patented it before his death.

