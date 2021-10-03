CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Virginia Krieg

By Obituaries
Chronicle-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, September 26, 2021, Virginia (Light) Krieg succumbed after a brief struggle with Covid while in the care of New Life Hospice. Virginia was born November 7, 1932 in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, graduating with the Brookside High School class of 1949 where she was the lead majorette for the Brookside High School marching band. She married Harvey Krieg in 1952, moving to Lorain where they raised their family. In 1983 she and her husband moved to Elyria, where they resided until the early 1990's, at which time they relocated to Marathon, Florida, residing at Galway Bay, which is where Virginia resided until 2017, at which time she lost her home to Hurricane Irma and moved back to the Lorain/Elyria area of Ohio.

chroniclet.com

#Funerals#Cleveland Indians#Covid#New Life Hospice#Brookside High School#Marathon#Castle#Renaissance#North Star#Polaris#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The Cleveland Browns

