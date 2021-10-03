William 'Willie' J. Wagner, Jr., 69, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Main Street Town Center in Avon. He was born April 20, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Willie was raised in Sandusky before moving to Amherst in 1965 where he had made his home for the last fifty-six years. He graduated from Marion L. Steele in Amherst with the class of 1970. Education was an important part of his life, he received his Associates Degree in Psychology from LCCC, his Bachelors in Science from Bowling Green University, his teaching degree from Cleveland State University and his Masters of Education in 2002 from Mary Grove College.