NEWS BRIEF: Jet fuel from Hartsfield-Jackson pollutes the Flint River

A 700-gallon jet fuel leak onto a runway near C concourse of Atlanta’s international airport found its way into the nearby Flint River, polluting it. From the Georgia Department of Natural Resources: "The stormwater conveyance system that transported the fuel to Flint River tributaries has been flushed with clean water and any product rinsed out will be collected and disposed of properly," Georiga’s DNR said in a statement. "Impacts to the environment and wildlife have been identified and are currently under investigation by State and Federal authorities."