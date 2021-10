Before a modest Saturday afternoon crowd of 12,765 at McGuirk Stadium, UMass beat UConn 27-13 in a game between teams with a combined 0-11 record. It wasn’t exactly a shot heard around the college football world, but as the Minutemen won their first game since September 2019, fans stormed the field in Amherst, Massachusetts, celebrating with a team that had allowed an average of 49.6 points the last 16 games against every conceivable low-level opponent from FAU to FIU to EMU and the Toledo Mud Hens. (Oops, Toledo Rockets). Same thing, right?

