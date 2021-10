Bo Nix is expected to make a 29th consecutive start at quarterback for Auburn. Nix, who was benched in the second half of last week’s win against Georgia State, is expected to start against LSU in Auburn’s SEC opener in Baton Rouge, a source familiar with the situation told AL.com. Nix gets the start over LSU transfer quarterback T.J. Finley, who led the Tigers to a win in relief of Nix last weekend.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO