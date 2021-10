As of 8AM Sunday- It probably doesn’t look like a sunny Sunday if you’re stepping outside this morning. We are waking up to very overcast skies. However, a northerly wind is bringing in dry air and that will help clear our skies by this afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast today, and expect just a few fair weather clouds later in the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, keeping us around average for this time of year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO