Toronto Maple Leafs News: Sign a Player, Waive a Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their quest for the Stanley Cup October 13th, against the Montreal Canadiens – in less than two weeks. With Sheldon Keefe’s extension, the Amazon series coming out, some training camp cuts, a player on waivers, a player getting a contract, and an intra-squad game, not to mention the buzz around Michael Bunting’s preseason hattrick, it was quite the busy week for the Toronto Maple Leafs.www.chatsports.com
