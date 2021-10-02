Toronto Maple Leafs News: Sign a Player, Waive a Player

Ilya Mikheyev is entering the final year of a two-year deal signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As much as we love soup, does he have a place on the roster beyond this year?. You probably know of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ilya Mikheyev as the souperman (@Souperman65 on twitter) or the Russian guy in the Campbell soup commercial. Well to me, Ilya Mikheyev is the European guy who kills penalties really well, skates nearly as fast as Connor Mcdavid, and gets lots of breakaways but can never really finish on them … or in other words, Kasperi Kapanen 2.0.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO