CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs News: Sign a Player, Waive a Player

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs begin their quest for the Stanley Cup October 13th, against the Montreal Canadiens – in less than two weeks. With Sheldon Keefe’s extension, the Amazon series coming out, some training camp cuts, a player on waivers, a player getting a contract, and an intra-squad game, not to mention the buzz around Michael Bunting’s preseason hattrick, it was quite the busy week for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs Prime Series Coming Soon

The new Prime series “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” is coming out on Oct. 1 and will be available for anyone with a Prime membership. It’s ironic though, isn’t it? “All or Nothing,” when we all know that, for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it is, in fact, “nothing.”. After...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Back to the Grind in the Atlantic Division

Running away with a division crown and never having to worry about not making the playoffs was a luxury the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t have upon returning to the Atlantic Division. The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs played in the Atlantic Division- 18 months ago – they were 19...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Tavares, Villeneuve, Woll & Scott

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report the good news that John Tavares had a successful return to the ice for the team’s first preseason game. After last season’s playoff injury, to see him back and playing well was exciting. I’ll also talk about William...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Sheldon Keefe
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Give Josh Ho-Sang a Great Opportunity

Former first round pick Josh Ho-Sang is at the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp on a PTO. The Toronto Maple Leafs are giving Josh Ho-Sang a chance to prove himself by allowing him to try out for the team during training camp this season. Picked 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: SDA, Matthews, Cormier, Kase & Goalies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report the bad news that Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was injured during the second preseason game. I also share the good news that Auston Matthews made his first practice appearance of the season yesterday. Third, I report that the Maple Leafs...
NHL
FanSided

Is this Ilya Mikheyevs Last Year With the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ilya Mikheyev is entering the final year of a two-year deal signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As much as we love soup, does he have a place on the roster beyond this year?. You probably know of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ilya Mikheyev as the souperman (@Souperman65 on twitter) or the Russian guy in the Campbell soup commercial. Well to me, Ilya Mikheyev is the European guy who kills penalties really well, skates nearly as fast as Connor Mcdavid, and gets lots of breakaways but can never really finish on them … or in other words, Kasperi Kapanen 2.0.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens#Ecl#Pr
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Expectations for Nick Ritchie Are Way Too High

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Nick Ritchie this summer. While signing Nick Ritchie may yet prove to be a smart move by the Toronto Maple Leafs, expecting him to step into the lineup and play regular top-six minutes all year long may end in disappointment. If you’re expecting Ritchie to...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Engvall, Matthews & Clune

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report that Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keith has been re-upped to a two-year extension. I’ll also share the news that Pierre Engvall returned to practice on Thursday. Third, I’ll update Auston Matthews’ status after his wrist surgery and what that means for team’s hopes of having him begin the regular season on October 13 against the Montréal Canadiens.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Standout Players From First Preseason Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens both played their first game of the preseason. It was also the Maple Leafs’ first game in front of their live fans for what seems like – in fact, has been – years. The 4-1 Maple Leafs’ win over the Canadiens on Saturday was well-deserved. The blue and white team simply played better than the red, white and blue team.
NHL
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs sign Evan Cormier to a PTO

Evan Cormier is joining the Maple Leafs training camp on a PTO. Toronto Maple #Leafs have signed UFA goalie Evan Cormier to a Professional Try Out. Cormier did not receive a QO from the Devils this past summer making he a UFA. He played in the AHL last season with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Start William Nylander on Third Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs core-four is exceptional, but do all four players have to play in the top-six of the lineup?. During training camp, the lines were bundled and William Nylander started his on-ice session with Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Kerfoot. Typically, he’d be stuck beside John Tavares, but instead, Josh Ho-Sang was on his line, beside Michael Bunting.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sheldon Keefe Signs 2-Year Extension with the Maple Leafs

During the afternoon on Thursday, sources noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs were extending head coach Sheldon Keefe to a new deal. It wound up that the Leafs did sign their coach to a two-year extension. It’s interesting timing considering the Maple Leafs have underperformed when it comes to playoff expectations and a new deal suggests the organization has all the faith in the world in their bench boss.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Where Do Bunting, Kampf & Kase Stand?

After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas’ offseason moves, a number of the Maple Leafs acquisitions seemed destined to make the team. Those players were Michael Bunting, Nick Ritchie, and David Kampf. Ondrej Kase was a bit of a special case because of his recent history with concussions.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Change Power-Play, Matthews Back at Practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs split the first two games of their pre-season schedule with Montreal, but nobody really cares about the scores of exhibition hockey games. The two most important questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs as they entered this season’s training camp revolved around their two big-name franchise centres.
NHL
FanSided

Realistic Expectations From a Life-Long Toronto Maple Leafs Fan

If you’re reading this, you’re more than likely a life-long fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nobody choses to become a Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Instead, you’re born with it. Whether you’re from the Greater Toronto Area or have a family member that bleeds blue-and-white, you don’t look at this struggling franchise and say “hey, let’s jump on that bandwagon!”
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Can Michael Bunting Really Replace Zach Hyman?

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Zach Hyman over the summer. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Zach Hyman at the very beginning of their rebuild, back when Kyle Dubas and Mark Hunter were co-GMs, before Lou Lamoriello was hired. Trading for Hyman was Dubas’ first NHL trade, and it couldn’t have worked out better.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Thoughts on Fan Apathy and the 2021-22 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Sentarors 4-0 last night, and the recently signed Michael Bunting had a hattrick. Bunting and the other half-dozen players the Toronto Maple Leafs signed and/or invited to training camp are making what would otherwise be a terribly boring pre-season into something fairly interesting.
NHL
chatsports.com

Who Will Be Cut First From Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to cut their roster down significantly before their first regular season game on October 13th. There are currently 52 players at the Toronto Maple Leafs camp, but they’ll have to cut down to between 20 -23 players. Usually there are several rounds of cuts,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy