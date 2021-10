A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad. Jackie Romero, 24, was a four-year cheerleader at Bryan High School. She was a member of the Blinn Buccaneers Dance Team before transferring to The University of Texas at San Antonio, where she served as captain of the Pom Squad while majoring in kinesiology and minoring in dance.