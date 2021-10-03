Demonstrators, Mexico Police Clash on Anniversary of Student Massacre

Ancient Mexican artefacts recovered from abroad are among the archaeological treasures on display at an exhibition showcasing the country's cultural heritage 200 years after it won independence from Spain.
Titled "The Greatness of Mexico," the exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology and another site showcases 1,500 rare pieces, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices.
Almost half of them are on display in Mexico for the first time, having been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors.
The exhibition demonstrates "who we Mexicans are," said Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who came to the exhibit.
