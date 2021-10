Even the Joe Biden-controlled U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which remains our favorite government agency although it’s now tainted with Bidenistas, can’t cover up the truth. The truth is this: By 2050 the world’s energy supplies will still mostly come from fossil fuels. The latest annual International Energy Outlook for 2021 issued by the EIA yesterday shows by 2050 so-called renewables (solar, wind, hydro) will provide around 27% of the world’s energy, nuclear another 3%, and the rest–coal, oil, and natural gas–will provide 70% of the world’s energy. Can we once and for all drop this idiotic meme that “renewables” are about to replace fossil fuels “in the next few years”?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO