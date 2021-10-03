Todd “Big Poppy” Curtis, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Feb. 11, 1970, to Charles and Connie Curtis. Todd was a 1988 graduate of Harrison High School. He has degrees in occupational safety and health management and in human behavior. He is a decorated Army veteran, who served honorably during the Gulf War. He served as a power generation specialist and ordnance specialist. Todd served in the 118th Forward Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Unit and 1st SFOD. He received several awards while serving our country, including the Army Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Todd also holds the title of Lifetime Pathfinder. He is a current member of the American Legion, several softball associations and many professional organizations.