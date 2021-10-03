Gary Wayne Swentner, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. The Daviess County native was born April 7, 1949, to the late Paul and Marietta Nalley Swentner. Gary graduated from Daviess County High School (class of ‘67), then served four years in the Air Force, where he was stationed in South Korea. He retired from Holland Dairies Inc. after which he worked as a custodian for both city and county schools. When not working, Gary was an avid crappie fisherman. He also enjoyed watching sports, growing a vegetable garden and listening to his vinyl records. Gary was a tinkerer and very mechanically inclined, helping anyone who needed it with fixing flat tires to mowers. Being friendly, he knew everyone in the neighborhood by name.