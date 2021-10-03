Lula C. Foster, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Elliott County, to the late James Albert and Mary Branham Caudill. Lula served as a cook at the hospital for over 27 years before retiring. When she was only 7, she began working on the farm with her brothers and sisters, where she first learned the value of hard work. Lula enjoyed reading, especially reading her Bible and devotionals. She was a fan of the shows “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!,” “The Price is Right” and “Gunsmoke.” Lula loved to watch Cardinals and enjoyed cooking.