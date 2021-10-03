CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICK adolescent: Legal action against unverified news, videos transmitters

BAGAN SERAI: Legal action will be taken against anyone who spreads unverified videos and news about the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents involving school students in the country. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said this was because the spread of unverified videos and news about...

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
What COVID Nurses Want You To Know Right Now

Sarah Flanagan, a 24-year-old acute care nurse, cannot believe that she is back here again, working long hours in a Florida hospital overrun with patients who have the coronavirus. Countless people who need care are being held in the hallways of the emergency department for days. Her hospital, which Flanagan...
‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
Young mother – against mandates – dies after COVID-19 vaccination

Twitter, the controversial social media giant founded by Jack Dorsey, has backtracked after censoring an obituary for a young mother. In OregonLive, the obituary said Jessica Berg Wilson did not want to get vaccinated but did so in order to be participate as a “Room Mom” at her young daughters’ school. The listing says she died after suffering from “COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.”
North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
