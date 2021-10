BEAVER DAM — Grover B. Oliver Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at OHRH. Grover was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 26, 1947, son of the late Grover B. Sr. and Catherine Conley Oliver. He was an ophthalmic photographer at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro. Grover was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, a member of New Assembly Church, and loved fishing and loving his four grandsons.