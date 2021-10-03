Food assistance programs persevere

Food pantries and other food assistance programs and agencies are finally starting to see numbers return to some sense of normalcy following a year and a half of “a roller-coaster ride” as far as the amount of individuals and families receiving food assistance.

The Senior Center of Owensboro-Daviess County went from delivering about 130 meals to seniors Monday through Friday for its Meals on Wheels program to about 500 at the height of the pandemic, according to David Tucker, county aging coordinator for the center.

Tucker said there was a large increase in participation in the Meals on Wheels program following state guidelines that allowed any individual age 60 or older to receive meal deliveries.

Additionally, he said there was a significant waiting list in place for Daviess County seniors wanting to begin receiving deliveries. He said the first surge in clients happened when state funding became available to eliminate all Meals on Wheels waiting lists throughout the state.

“We saw a huge surge for people who were 60 and older and just wanted a meal brought to their house, whether it was because they were afraid of getting out or family members had told them to stay in, or whatever the reason,” he said.

Although that number of individuals is not necessarily down to the normal amount, it has decreased to just less than 400 meals delivered Monday through Friday, according to Tucker.

“We’ve seen a natural reduction that you see dealing with seniors,” he said. “Some have passed away, unfortunately, some have moved to nursing homes or moved in with families, but probably the majority of them are just folks that are still mobile and able to get out, and they’re getting out more now than they were previously. As all of the mandates were lifted and people were more mobile and out in society more, I think they felt more comfortable getting out.”

He said although the program has experienced occasional difficulties getting specific foods during the pandemic, as well as packaging supplies, the center has been able to navigate those difficulties for the most part.

It was also able to partner with the GRITS program with Audubon Area Community Services for supplemental drivers to help deliver the influx of daily meal deliveries, according to Tucker.

As numbers have increased, he said routes have been adjusted to accommodate the needs.

He said drivers and staff have been proud to work throughout the pandemic to ensure the community’s food needs are met.

“Our drivers are very proud of the fact that we have remained essential workers,” he said. “We have been on the frontlines through the entire pandemic, even with the senior center being closed for several months for activities and people coming in, we were still here working five days a week, delivering those meals all over Daviess County, making sure our seniors were taken care of.”

Tri-State Food Bank, out of Evansville, Indiana, also experienced ups and downs, as far as its needs.

Executive director Glenn Roberts said when the pandemic first hit, the food bank saw a significant spike in need.

He said that according to Feeding America, food insecurity has increased about 35-40% throughout the pandemic.

Roberts said that while the food bank never quite experienced a food crisis, it did see a decrease in the volunteers needed to help with food distribution.

He said the state issued an order for Indiana’s National Guard to help all food banks within the state, so there have been about a dozen National Guard soldiers providing assistance to the food bank for about a year.

He said the food bank has also experienced a sticker shock with food prices rising in the supply chain.

As far as food ordering from pantries, he said many food pantries that get supplies from Tri-State Food Bank experienced a sharp increase at the beginning of the pandemic, then a sharp decrease as government assistance kicked in, providing extra funds that enabled many families to purchase groceries.

As that assistance, in Kentucky specifically, has come to an end — as far as generous unemployment benefits and a return to utility disconnections and evictions for non-payment — he said that need has begun to rise once again.

“It has fluctuated. It’s starting to kick back up now — the need. It is not where it was pre-pandemic,” he said. “It has been a roller-coaster ride, that is for sure.”

The Hancock County Food Pantry, according to director Julie Newton, has seen similar trends in food assistance needs in the community.

She said at the beginning of the pandemic, needs increased, then decreased significantly.

“It definitely declined, and I’m not speaking for just the Hancock County one,” she said.

She said pre-pandemic, the pantry was serving about 200 clients and families. In August, she said the pantry served about 100, with a slight increase in September to about 120.

For October, she said she plans on ordering food to serve about 130 families, as numbers begin to see a steady increase again.

Newton said there are two likely reasons that families stopped receiving food assistance throughout the pandemic. One, she said, is that many were afraid to get out. The pantry accommodated for that by providing drive-through services for its clients.

The second reason, she said, was that many families were receiving enough supplemental government assistance to get by without commodities from the food pantry.

“I called a couple of families that normally come, because it concerned me when I didn’t see them, and they said, ‘we don’t need it right now,’ ” she said. “I see it now starting to pick back up. Our number this month was higher than last month.”

She said numbers are not quite where they were pre-pandemic, but they have risen little by little.

She said it is most likely that as government assistance comes to an end, many families in need are having less to spend on groceries and are having to once again turn to food assistance programs.

In McLean County, God’s House of Hope vice president Becky Curry said the food pantry also experienced an initial surge in need, followed by a decrease with needs rising just slightly the past month or two.

She said the pantry also had to stop its monthly fundraiser, a fish fry held the second Friday of each month, which helped pay for overhead costs and supplemental food supplies to help feed families in need.

The funds from the fish fry went towards buying items like bread, which Curry said the pantry was seldom able to get from suppliers.

The fundraiser, she said, had been going on for many years, and now the pantry has had to go without for more than a year.

“The pandemic has changed a lot for us,” she said.

