Unemployment rates down in Kentucky

Unemployment rates dropped in all 120 Kentucky counties in August.

That’s partly because the number of people looking for jobs was down and partly because more people are working.

Daviess County saw a 3.6% unemployment rate, down from 4.5% the month before and 4.7% a year earlier.

Hancock numbers are similar — 3.7% in August, 4.5% in July and 4.1% a year earlier.

And McLean saw 3.7% unemployment in August, 4.4% in July and 4.5% in August 2020.

Muhlenberg and Ohio counties were a little higher.

Muhlenberg was at 5.7% in August, 6.8% in July and 7.3% in August 2020.

And Ohio reported 4.5% in August, 5.5% in July and 5.7% in August 2020.

Oldham County had the state’s lowest rate at 2.7%, and Magoffin had the highest rate at 10.4%

• Speaking of jobs: KFC is advertising $11 an hour pay.

• German American Bank continues to grow.

The Jasper, Indiana-based bank has acquired Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville.

German American has 68 branches in 19 southern Indiana counties and eight in Kentucky.

Assets are listed at $5.3 billion.

Citizens Union has assets of $1.1 billion.

• Newsweek recently named Vertical Checking at Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union as the No. 1 option for checking account holders in the country.

The listing is for the best high-yield checking account among more than 5,000 credit unions.

• Nine Circles Tattoo and Piercing opened recently at 1726 Sweeney St.

The grand opening is Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.

• AffordableHealthInsurance.com reported recently that a survey of 1,250 Americans who are still unemployed after being laid off during the pandemic found that 81% of those who lost their health insurance when they were laid off are still uninsured.

• The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that only 77% of private-sector workers have the ability to earn paid sick time at work.

The highest-paid workers are nearly three times as likely to have access to paid sick leave as the lowest-paid workers, the report said.

• Zenreach reports that in-store visits to restaurants and bars is up 37% since New Year’s Day.

