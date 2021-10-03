CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Moderate' is becoming a bad word

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Grady Stumbo, an eastern Kentucky politician, used to say that the only things in the middle of the road were yellow stripes and dead polecats.

It’s wasn’t original with him.

But it sounded better in his mountain twang.

I beg to differ.

I’m in the middle of the road on most issues.

And so are a lot of people I know.

I lean left on many issues, right on others.

It depends on the issue.

But these days, Americans are becoming more and more polarized.

Extreme left vs. extreme right.

If you’re not for us, you’re against us.

If you’re not in the far right, you’re a liberal.

If you’re not in the extreme left, you’re a conservative.

When you’re that extreme, you’ve lost me.

I’m not on either side.

I can see both sides of most issues.

I choose the one that I think is best, but I understand why others feel differently.

I mention this because last week The Hill, a political news site, wrote, “Progressives are imploring fellow Democrats to stop using the term ‘moderate’ to describe some lawmakers in their party, arguing it inaccurately labels those holding up President Biden’s agenda as merely staking out a middle-ground approach.”

Back in the ‘80s, the Greed Decade as some called it, “nice” became a bad word.

Nobody wanted to be called “nice.”

I liked “nice” people.

I still do.

What America needs now is more people who are willing to meet in the middle and sit down to talk rationally about issues.

People used to say that half a loaf was better than no loaf at all.

In other words, get part of what you want and give the other guy part of what he wants.

These days though, for too many people, compromise is a dirty word.

People who compromise are seen as having no values.

But that’s the only way we’re going reduce the polarization that is slowly destroying democracy.

Hating people who disagree with you isn’t doing anyone any good.

More than 2,700 years ago, the Greek poet Hesiod wrote, “moderation is best in all things.”

It still is.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

