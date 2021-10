Four teams with a single expectation – that sums up the NFC West in 2021. On paper, the Rams, Niners, Seahawks and Cardinals all have what it takes to make the playoffs. The 49ers in particular are tipped as a strong contender for Super Bowl LVI despite finishing last year at the foot of the division after a disappointing 6-10 campaign. All four teams started as they mean to go on with Week 1 wins, and this is arguably the most difficult of all eight divisions to call.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO